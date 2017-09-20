3.6 Earthquake Hits West Los Angeles

a 3.6-magnitude earthquake a few miles away from Westwood, Calif., a neighborhood in Los Angeles near Bel Air, Calabasas, Beverly Hills and Santa Monica. “Earthquakes like this happen several times a year, so it’s not uncommon at all,” said John Bellini, a geophysicist at the United States Geological Survey’s National Earthquake Information Center.

The Geological Survey rated the shaking felt in the center and nearby as light and moderate (“vibrations similar to the passing of a truck” and “pendulum clocks may stop”) and did not expect significant damage. “Maybe a tall vase being knocked over,” Mr. Bellini said.