Bettye LaVette to Appear at the Broad Stage on September 28, 2017

The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage presents three-time GRAMMY®-

nominated vocalist Bettye LaVette on Thursday, September 28 at 7:30pm. With a career spanning over fifty years, LaVette gets inside a song and shapes and twists it to convey all of the emotion that can be wrought from the lyric.

Bettye LaVette is no mere singer. She is an interpreter of the highest order. Whether the song originated as country, rock, pop, or blues, when she gets through with it, it is pure R&B. She gets inside a song and shapes and twists it to convey all of the emotion that can be wrought from the lyric.

Her career began in 1962, at the age of 16, in Detroit, Michigan. Her first single “My Man – He’s a Loving Man”, was released on Atlantic Records. She recorded for numerous labels, including Atco, Epic, and Motown, over the course of the 1960s through the 1980s. She also worked alongside Charles "Honi"

Coles, and Cab Calloway in the Toni Award winning Broadway musical, Bubbling Brown Sugar in the role of Sweet Georgia Brown.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2000’s started what she calls her “Fifth Career.” Her CD, A Woman Like Me won the W.C. Handy Award in 2004 for “Comeback Blues Album of the Year.” She was also given a prestigious Pioneer Award by The Rhythm & Blues Foundation.

She recorded four CDs for hipster indie label ANTI- Records over the course of eight years, two of which received GRAMMY® nominations.

She has received the Blues Music Award for “Best Contemporary Female Blues Singer,” and performed a critically acclaimed version of “Love Reign O’er Me” at The Kennedy Center Honors in a tribute to The Who. She then performed “A Change Is Gonna Come” as a duet with Jon Bon Jovi for President elect Barack Obama on HBO’s telecast of the kick-off Inaugural Celebratory concert, We Are One.

2012 marked her 50th year in show business and she also released her no-holds- barred autobiography, A Woman Like Me, co-written with David Ritz. In 2016, her most recent CD, Worthy, garnered her a third GRAMMY® nomination. She also received the Blues Music Award for “Best Soul Blues Female Artist.”

Although still not a household name, fans, critics and artists have nothing but high praise for her live show and her interpretive vocal skill. She is one of very few of her contemporaries who were recording during the birth of soul music in the 1960s and is still creating vital recordings today.

To commemorate The Broad Stage’s 10th Season, the venue is presenting a series of one-of- a-kind fundraising events and ticket upgrade opportunities.

Ticket-buyers have the option to upgrade their ticket for an additional $100 per person. This includes pre-show dining at Belcampo with a pre-set Broad Stage menu paired with a glass of wine (tax and gratuity included). Shawn Amos serves as Honorary Chair. Visit http://thebroadstage.org/celebration for more information.