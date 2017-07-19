uclahealth.org
Rally Outside of Senator Dianne Feinstein's Office | #Chella

Chella reports on a public rally held outside of California Senator Dianne Feinstein’s office in West Los Angeles. Attendees voice their support for the American Care Act and discuss how health care benefits them. For some attendees health care coverage is a matter of life and death.

