Chella reports on a public rally held outside of California Senator Dianne Feinstein’s office in West Los Angeles. Attendees voice their support for the American Care Act and discuss how health care benefits them. For some attendees health care coverage is a matter of life and death.
Rally Outside of Senator Dianne Feinstein’s Office | #Chella
Rally Outside of Senator Dianne Feinstein’s Office | #Chella Reviewed by Michael Ray on . Chella reports on a public rally held outside of California Senator Dianne Feinstein's office in West Los Angeles. Attendees voice their support for the America Chella reports on a public rally held outside of California Senator Dianne Feinstein's office in West Los Angeles. Attendees voice their support for the America Rating: 0