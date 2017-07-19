Dodgers Looking For Sponsorship Offers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are soliciting sponsorship offers from companies interested in attaching their name to the field on which the team plays — though not the actual stadium — and looking for $12 million per season, it was reported Wednesday.

To the Dodgers, the possible sale of naming rights for the field is no different than the previous sales of naming rights for the stadium suites (BMW) or the baseline club (Ketel One) or the right-field pavilion (Coca Cola), the Los Angeles Times reported. Dodgers President Stan Kasten said he is not concerned about the risk of sullying the name of an iconic stadium.

The Dodger Stadium name is not for sale, Kasten said Tuesday.

According to Sports Business Journal, which first reported the potential sale, the Dodgers have pitched field naming rights for several months, with an asking price of $12 million per season. In February, the Dodgers confirmed they would solicit investors interested in buying a minority share of the team, but no deal on either front appears imminent, according to The Times.

Dodger Stadium opened in 1962, and generations of fans have grown used to the name. Fans would disregard a corporate prefix, Bob Wagner, an Orange County sports and entertainment consultant who previously sold naming rights for the Angels and Ducks, told The Times.