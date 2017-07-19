Authorities Circulate Security Photos of Jewelry Store Burglar

Authorities Wednesday circulated security photos of a man wanted in the burglary of a West Hollywood jewelry store.

The heist occurred about 5 a.m. June 23 at Gina Amir Atelier, 509 N. Robertson Blvd.

“Detectives have learned that forced entry was made … and once inside the location, (the) suspect took diamonds and other precious jewels,” according to a sheriff’s statement. “The suspect was seen on video surveillance committing the burglary and running to an awaiting vehicle before fleeing the scene.”

The suspect who entered the store is described as black or Hispanic, 25- 35 years old, 6 feet tall and weighing 210 pounds. He fled in a silver or dark- colored four-door car. It was unclear whether the car was driven by a second suspect.

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call (310) 358-4055, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.