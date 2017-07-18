Authorities Search For Inmate Who Walked Away From Community Re-Entry Program

Authorities Tuesday disseminated a photo of an inmate who walked away from a Community Re-entry Program facility in the Los Angeles area.

Damian T. Strong, 32, left the facility on Monday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was sent to state prison from Los Angeles County on May 24, 2016, to serve a 4 1/2-year sentence for attempted carjacking with personal use of a dangerous or deadly weapon.

Strong was transferred from state prison to the local re-entry program on June 15 of this year, and had been scheduled to be paroled next June.

He’s described as black, 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees Strong or has any knowledge of his whereabouts was urged to call 911.