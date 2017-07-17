Starlight Children’s Foundation Announces Distribution of 100,000 Brave Gowns to Hundreds of Hospitals Across the Country

Starlight Children’s Foundation announced Monday its first major distribution of 100,000 Starlight Brave Gowns to hundreds of Starlight partner hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country.

The gowns will be distributed in partnership with Athletes for Hope, whose members will help deliver gowns to pediatric patients throughout the U.S., according to a statement.

“Created with children in mind, Starlight Brave Gowns bring smiles to hospitalized children by transforming drab, uncomfortable and embarrassing hospital garments into fun, comfy and colorful gowns that help sick kids feel like superstars,” the statement said.

Starlight and Athletes for Hope will deliver the first 20,000 gowns this week, with an additional 80,000 gowns scheduled to be handed out throughout the summer and into the fall, it added.

“Our goal is to revolutionize hospital gowns to provide joy and comfort to every sick kid who needs one,” said Chris Helfrich, CEO of Starlight Children’s Foundation. “We are excited to have the support of generous individual donors and incredible partners like Michaels, Niagara Cares and Athletes for Hope who are helping us bring inspiration, wonder and happiness to thousands of hospitalized kids nationwide through Starlight Brave Gown deliveries — because sick kids are still kids.”

Athletes for Hope is a nonprofit organization created by Andre Agassi, Muhammad Ali, Mia Hamm, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Jeff Gordon and Alonzo Mourning, among others, “to bring athletes together to educate, inspire and empower them to make a difference in the world,” the statement said.

More than 60 athletes have signed on to help Starlight donate Starlight Brave Gowns to children in hospitals from coast to coast. They include Carl Edwards Jr. of the Chicago Cubs, Vince Biegel of the Green Bay Packers, new Seattle Seahawk Eric Pocic, Steven Wright of the Boston Red Sox, racing phenom Rob Megennis and current Portland Thorns and US Women’s National Soccer team defender Meghan Klingenberg, among others.