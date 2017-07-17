Hilton Foundation Approves Over 30 Grants Totaling $25.5 Million

The board of directors of the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation announced Monday that it has approved 31 grants totaling $25.5 million during the second quarter of 2017.

The board also approved a new five-year strategy for its Foster Youth Strategic Initiative, beginning with grant approvals for the New York City nonprofit Graham-Windham ($720,000) and the Children’s Data Network at USC’s Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work ($825,000).

During the first phase of the Hilton Foundation’s Foster Youth Strategic Initiative (2012-2017), the Foundation invested $53.5 million, according to the statement.

The initiative aims to “move public child welfare systems and policies away from a one-size-fits-all approach … to one that recognizes and reflects the unique potential of older youth to succeed in education, career and life,” according to the statement.

“The vision for the next phase is for all transition age foster youth in Los Angeles and New York City to become self-sufficient and thriving adults,” it said.