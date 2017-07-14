Warner Bros. to Open Wonder Woman Exhibit

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood on July 31 will open a “Wonder Woman” exhibit featuring costumes and props from the film, which has raked in more than $726 million at the global box office since its June 2 release.

The exhibit will be showcased alongside the permanent collection entitled “DC Universe: The Exhibit.”

Fans will be able to view a collection of authentic props and costumes worn by actress Gal Gadot (Diana Prince /Wonder Woman), including her Lasso of Hestia, armor, tiara and signature sword. Props and costumes worn and utilized by cast members Chris Pine (Steve Trevor), Danny Huston (General Ludendorff), Elena Anaya (Dr. Maru), Said Taghmaoui (Sameer), Ewen Bremner (Charlie) and Eugene Brave Rock (The Chief) will also be on display.

The exhibit will showcase a variety of set design elements from the film, including a recreation of the Amazon armory, complete with costumes, props and decor; the relic display with Diana’s sword; the No Man’s Land vignette, with gas masks and Dr. Maru’s laboratory; and the ornate London department store set with original costumes and props from the sequence in the movie where Diana, Princess of Themyscira is transformed into Diana Prince.