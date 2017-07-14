Stephen Curry Receives Favorite Male Athlete Award at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry received the favorite male athlete award and gymnast Simon Biles the favorite female athlete award at Thursday’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports awards at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion.

Curry was selected in a field that also included soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, and Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady of the New England Patriots.

Tennis star Serena Williams and swimmer Katie Ledecky were both nominated for favorite female athlete, along with soccer star Alex Morgan, skier Mikaela Shiffrin and Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike.

Retired swimmer Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, received the Legend Award “in recognition of his world record-breaking achievements, unrivaled talent and outstanding sportsmanship in and out of the pool,” according to Nickelodeon.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hosted the ceremony, which will be broadcast Sunday.