Santa Monica Public Library presents Dr. Anita Sengupta on The Future of Mars Exploration

Santa Monica Public Library presents The Future of Mars Exploration, an illustrated talk with Dr. Anita Sengupta of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at 7:00 pm in the Main Library’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Auditorium, 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

Dr. Sengupta, a rocket scientist and aerospace engineer, discusses her work on the team that landed the Curiosity Rover on Mars in 2012, as well as the motivation for Mars exploration and its engineering challenges. Dr. Sengupta, who received her MS and PhD in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Southern California, was responsible for the supersonic parachute system that was integral to landing the Curiosity Rover. She also led the development of the Cold Atom Laboratory, and is now leading the next generation of technologies for missions to explore the origins of the cosmos and search for habitable worlds outside of our solar system.

This program is free and open to all ages. Seating is limited and on a first arrival basis. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For disability-related accommodations, call Library Administration at (310) 458-8606 at least one week prior to the event. The Main Library is directly served by Big Blue Bus lines 1, R10 and 18. The Expo Line and Big Blue Bus lines 2, 3, R3 and 9 stop nearby. Ride your bike. Bicycle parking racks are available at the library.