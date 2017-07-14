2017 Milken Scholars Announce 13 Exceptional Seniors from Los Angeles County High Schools

The Milken Scholars, a joint initiative of the Milken Institute and the Milken Family Foundation, has selected 13 talented students from the Los Angeles area for its 2017 scholarship program after a rigorous nomination, application and interview process. Open to college-bound high school seniors in Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C., Milken Scholars are selected based on academic performance, community service, leadership and their ability to persevere in the face of personal challenges.

The 2017 Los Angeles Milken Scholars are:

· Jose Aceves Salvador, New Open World Academy (MIT)

· Ruben Anguiano, Franklin High School (Stanford)

· Julianna Avalos, Granada Hills Charter High School (UC San Diego)

· Jorge Campos, Manual Arts High School (Harvard)

· Jorge Campos Franco, West Ranch High School (USC)

· Linda Chan, Francisco Bravo Medical Magnet High School (University of Pennsylvania)

· Gabriel Garcia, Paramount High School (UCLA)

· Daniel Guillen, Granada Hills Charter High School (Stanford)

· Mohib Jafri, Granada Hills Charter High School (Harvard)

· Ayanna Neal, Marymount High School (University of Pennsylvania)

· Mariko Rooks, Culver City High School (Yale)

· Rebecca Schusterman, Valley Torah High School (Harvard)

· Evelyn Wong, Schurr High School (Harvard)

“In the nearly three decades since Lori and I cofounded the Milken Scholars program, these leaders of tomorrow have consistently inspired us by their achievements, leadership and dedication to service,” said Milken Institute Chairman Mike Milken. “This year’s class of outstanding Los Angeles Scholars is no exception. In welcoming them to the Milken Scholars family, we are confident they can change the world.”

Mike and Lori Milken founded the Milken Scholars program to promote and assist young people as they navigate the transitions from high school to college and from college to graduate school or the world of work. Recipients receive a $10,000 scholarship, but more importantly they gain a lifelong support system that includes ongoing career-related counseling, assistance in securing internships, opportunities for community service and a fund to assist their pursuit of post-undergraduate career goals.