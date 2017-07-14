Home Prices and Addresses from May’s Westside Home Sales — Brentwood

Brentwood Single Family Homes
May Sales
2017 vs 2016
In the Brentwood neighborhood a total of 22 single family homes were sold. When compared to May 2016 data, there was a 24.14% decrease in area sales. The median price for single family homes was $2,846,750, which was also down from last year at 14.00%. The average price for single family homes was $3,303,295 with a 19.13% decline from last year’s data for May.
1127 N Norman Place $ 1,150,000
424 N Greencraig Road $ 1,595,000
1025 N Bundy Drive $ 1,800,000
1904 Westridge Terrace $ 1,950,000
785 Norway Lane $ 2,275,000
11933 Foxboro Drive $ 2,450,000
3423 Merrimac Road $ 2,469,000
13730 Bayliss Road $ 2,500,000
2231 Westridge Road $ 2,520,000
116 S Anita Avenue $ 2,800,000
751 Teakwood Road $ 2,828,500
1416 Brinkley Avenue $ 2,865,000
13151 W Sunset Boulevard $ 3,000,000
3289 Mandeville Canyon Road $ 3,055,000
1115 N Norman Place $ 3,125,000
13232 Jonesboro Place $ 3,499,000
694 Walther Way $ 3,850,000
11375 Gladwin Street $ 3,950,000
13251 Ponderosa Drive $ 5,300,000
170 S Westgate Avenue $ 5,550,000
2267 Mandeville Canyon Road $ 6,891,000
12305 5th Helena Drive $ 7,250,000
The above figures were derived from properties listed in the Multiple Listing System as well as those that were not listed in the MLS. All figures were verified by Public Record. All data compiled by Murray Weisberg.
Murray Weisberg, Associate Manager
Currently serving on the Professional Standards Committee for the BH/GLAAR
2008 Director, Combined Los Angeles Westside/Multiple Listing System
2005 Past President, Beverly Hills/Greater Los Angeles Association of Realtors
Sotheby’s International Realty
11911 San Vicente Boulevard, Suite #200
Los Angeles, California 90049
310-481-6260
310-575-3264 Fax
Cal BRE Lic #00906751