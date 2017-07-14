Home Prices and Addresses from May’s Westside Home Sales — Brentwood

Brentwood Single Family Homes

May Sales

2017 vs 2016

In the Brentwood neighborhood a total of 22 single family homes were sold. When compared to May 2016 data, there was a 24.14% decrease in area sales. The median price for single family homes was $2,846,750, which was also down from last year at 14.00%. The average price for single family homes was $3,303,295 with a 19.13% decline from last year’s data for May.

1127 N Norman Place $ 1,150,000

424 N Greencraig Road $ 1,595,000

1025 N Bundy Drive $ 1,800,000

1904 Westridge Terrace $ 1,950,000

785 Norway Lane $ 2,275,000

11933 Foxboro Drive $ 2,450,000

3423 Merrimac Road $ 2,469,000

13730 Bayliss Road $ 2,500,000

2231 Westridge Road $ 2,520,000

116 S Anita Avenue $ 2,800,000

751 Teakwood Road $ 2,828,500

1416 Brinkley Avenue $ 2,865,000

13151 W Sunset Boulevard $ 3,000,000

3289 Mandeville Canyon Road $ 3,055,000

1115 N Norman Place $ 3,125,000

13232 Jonesboro Place $ 3,499,000

694 Walther Way $ 3,850,000

11375 Gladwin Street $ 3,950,000

13251 Ponderosa Drive $ 5,300,000

170 S Westgate Avenue $ 5,550,000

2267 Mandeville Canyon Road $ 6,891,000

12305 5th Helena Drive $ 7,250,000

The above figures were derived from properties listed in the Multiple Listing System as well as those that were not listed in the MLS. All figures were verified by Public Record. All data compiled by Murray Weisberg.

