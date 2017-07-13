Tyler Rasmussen Named to The Bay Foundation Board of Directors

Tyler Rasmussen, an attorney and partner in the Irvine office of Fisher Phillips, has been named to the Board of the Directors of The Bay Foundation.

Rasmussen’s litigation practice involves representing employers in various aspects of labor and employment law, including employment discrimination, harassment, and retaliation claims, wage and hour violations, trade secret protection, and various administrative proceedings. One of his clients is Pacific Park in Santa Monica.

“I am truly impressed by the far-reaching work of The Bay Foundation to protect and restore the health of Santa Monica Bay and the entire Watershed,” says Rasmussen, who earned his undergraduate degree from UCLA and law degree from Loyola Law School. “Spending time in the Bay’s watershed and surrounding waters while I attended school was a great source of solace and a time to spend with nature, whether that was various hikes or surfing. It is truly an amazing part of the Los Angeles area and something worth fighting for and protecting.”

While at law school, Tyler participated in the Los Angeles Family Law Clinic and served as the managing editor of the Loyola International and Comparative Law Review. He is also the co-founder of the non-profit foundation “Heartbeats for Tom Rasmussen” which donates automatic external defibrillators to local schools and sports facilities and is active with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

“The Board of Directors and the Foundation’s Executive Director Tom Ford are honored and excited to welcome Tyler. Tyler is a perfect fit to be part of TBF’s Board. Not only does Tyler understand the degradation of Santa Monica Bay as a longtime surfer in these waters, but as an attorney, he has a breadth of knowledge that will only serve to contribute to the organization’s ongoing successful work, of which I am very proud,” states Laurie Newman, President, TBF Board of Directors.

As science-based advocates for the Bay, which stretches from the LA-Ventura county line in the north to the Palos Verdes Peninsula in the south, TBF is involved in impactful projects throughout the region, that: