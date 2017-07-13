The Getty Center Offers Music and Art-Making Activities for the Entire Family this August

Join a joyful community of music-making and cultural bridge-building at The Getty Center’s Garden Concerts for Kids in August, featuring two Grammy award-winning musicians, and some of the best children’s musical artists from across the nation.
Hip-hop artist Secret Agent 23 kicks off the series on August 5 and 6, with a blend of instrumental funk and positive witty wordplay that combines the excitement of hip-hop with the magical world of childhood. His latest album, Infinity Plus One, took this year’s Grammy Award for Best Children’s Album of the Year. Secret Agent 23 Skidoo’s classic hip-hop, spiced with Motown, reggae, club thump, and blues, makes the perfect summer sound for the whole family.
Dan Zanes comes to the Getty on August 12 and 13. Zanes occupies a unique place in American music, where sea shanties, folk music, the spirit of early rock ‘n’ roll, and soulful originals collide. For over fifteen years he has performed everywhere from thrift shop basements to Carnegie Hall, from Brooklyn to Bahrain and beyond, while releasing over a dozen children’s albums and several DVD’s reconnecting people to forgotten songs. Zanes will be joined by Haitian-American jazz vocalists Claudia Eliaza and Pauline Jean.
Sonia De Los Santos closes this summer’s series on August 19 and 20. De Los Santos hails from Monterrey, Mexico, and has spent ten years touring the world, singing in English and Spanish, playing guitar, mandolin, and jarana. De Los Santos will share songs from her celebrated album, Mi Vaje: De Nuevo León to the New York Island, a collection of songs that reflect on her experiences growing up in Mexico, moving to another country, learning about other cultures, and in the process, feeling closer to her own heritage. Filled with original songs, Latin American party tunes and new bilingual versions of American classics, this unique concert tells a personal, yet universal, musical story from a soulful and important new voice in family music.