Red Tent Los Angeles Moon Ceremony to Take Place July 24

Come to the midsummer Red Tent celebration at Dockweiler Beach! We’ll gather around the crackling fire on the sand under the setting sun for dancing, drumming, sharing, and sisterhood. The Red Tent is a gathering of women filled with ritual and storytelling in celebration of women’s mysteries. We meet rhythmically around the new moon, symbolizing the time when the feminine was honored. We celebrate our bodies, our rhythmic cycles, our ability to give birth, our tears, and our intuition.

We will gather at 7 PM and start our Red Tent ritual at 7:30 PM . Wear red adornments and dress to enhance your experience. Bring red luscious fruits, red rose petals, red roses and/or fresh flower bouquets. Also, take care to nourish yourself before coming so you are fully present and able to enjoy the experience. Parking and further details will be sent upon registration.

Red Tent Los Angeles is facilitated by Greta Hassel, a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Intimacy Coach and Sexual Educator. Her Masters’ Degrees in Theology and Psychology uniquely qualify her in healing the painful split between sex and spirit. Greta facilitates playful, heart-centered, workshops bringing conscious sensuality to couples and singles.

RSVPs can be found on the page as well. Take advantage of the pre-registration special: $20 pre-registration/$30 at the event.

Register and pay via PayPal: paypal.me/gretahassel . Your financial gifts go towards red tent fabrics, fruits, flowers, announcements, and monthly support for “Because I Am A Girl,” a program that ensures that girls living in the developing world have access to the most basic human rights to learn, lead, decide, and thrive.

The event will take place at Dockweiler State Beach, 12001 Vista Del Mar, Playa del Rey, CA 90293, from 7:30 to 9:30 pm on the 24th.