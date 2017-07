Lennon Family to Hold Benefit Concert July 21-22

The Lennon family will celebrate 60 years in show business next weekend at the historic Santa Monica Bay Woman’s Club, located at 4th and Wilshire.

The Lennon sisters, as well as the Lennon brothers, Gail Lennon, the Lennon Cathcart trio, Tom Lennon, Jacqueline and Tim Lennon, and many other members of the extended family will come together to raise funds for local charities.

Doors open at 6:30 pm. For tickets, visit brownpapertickets.com/event/2949315