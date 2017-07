Brock On Your Block: Nick Gabaldon Day

Host Phil Brock stands at the foot of Bay street with attendees of Nick Gabaldon Day. Galbadon was a life guard, Santa Monica College Student and surfer. Additionally, he is documented as one of the first surfers of color.

