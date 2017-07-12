President Trump to Appoint Century City Attorney to National Labor Relations Board

President Donald Trump announced he intends to appoint Century City attorney William J. Emanuel to the National Labor Relations Board.
Emanuel is a shareholder of Littler Mendelson P.C. with a practice devoted primarily to traditional labor law. He has litigated many cases before the National Labor Relations Board.
Emanuel is a fellow in the College of Labor and Employment Lawyers; a contributing editor of The Developing Labor Law; and a member of the Practice and Procedure Committee and Developing Labor Law Committee of the American Bar Association.
Emanuel is also a member and past chairman of the Labor and Employment Law Section of the Los Angeles County Bar Association; and a member of the Labor Relations Advisory Committee; the Employers Group Legal Committee; and the Labor and Employment Practice Group of the Federalist Society.
Emanuel has been selected for “The Best Lawyers in America” each year since 2008 and as a Southern California “Super Lawyer” in 2013.
Emanuel received his law degree from Georgetown University and a bachelor’s degree from Marquette University.
Trump said he intends to appoint Emanuel for the remainder of a five- year term expiring Aug. 27, 2021.
The appointment requires Senate confirmation.