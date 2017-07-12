L.A. Unveils UCLA Virtual Reality Video in Bid for 2024 Olympics

VR experience provides a 360 degree virtual tour of LA2024’s Olympic and Paralympic Village at UCLA.

In an effort to win the 2024 bid for the Summer Olympic Games ahead of Paris, the LA2024 Bid Committee recently released a virtual tour of UCLA’s campus in Westwood, which would house the athletes of both the proposed Olympic and Paralympic games.

CBS-LA reported that LA2024 Vice Chair and Director of Athletic Relations Janet Evans said, “We are excited to share how athletes will eat, sleep and train at our Games-ready Olympic and Paralympic Village through our new, immersive virtual reality experience. With its beautiful and modern residences, state-of-the-art training facilities and award-winning dining options, UCLA is just one of our many existing facilities that will deliver an unprecedented athlete experience during the Games.”

Sites include residence halls, training facilities, dining halls and the Speiker Aquatics Center.

The VR exhibit was on display at the International Olympic Committee’s candidate city briefing on July 11 and 12 in Lausanne, Switzerland.