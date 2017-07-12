Into the Light and Teen Line Luncheon

Social City News

Of particular interest to me after attending the Yad Vashem event last week, is the forthcoming documentary, “Into the Light – Art of Survival: The Kalman Aron Story.” This is the tale of famed painter and Nazi concentration camp Holocaust survivor, Kalman Aron, who still lives and paints in Beverly Hills.

PR pro and producer of the documentary, Edward Lozzi, pitched the story to Steven C. Barber of Vanilla Fire Productions, and the film is now in production, with Barber producing and directing. Barber has produced six award-winning documentaries specializing in against-all-odds themes in wartime.

Legendary producer Norman Lear and Rabbis Abraham Cooper and Marvin Her, (of the Wiesenthal Center) are also involved in the documentary. They plan to visit all seven concentration camps in which Kalman was imprisoned.

For more information, please contact Edward Lozzi at 310.922.1200.

Actress Katie Lowes of ABC’s hit show, “Scandal,” hosted the Food for Thought Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton. Outstanding teen volunteers were honored, and the Family Advocacy Award was presented to Sarah Shindler and her parents. Sarah, who joined Teen Line in the 10th grade, will be graduating this year, and will attend George Washington University in the fall. However, her parents will always be an integral part of Teen Line by raising awareness as well as funds.

Kudos to Executive Director Michelle Carlson, who reported that Teen Line receives more than 17,000 calls every year, and provides assistance with troubled relationships, emotional or physical abuse, substance abuse, peer pressure and suicide prevention. Nice to know there is an organization that understands the power of empathy.

Last, but not least, try to catch Hershey Felder’s performance in “Our Great Tchaikovsky” at the Wallis Theatre in Beverly Hills. Felder is magnetic. What else would one expect from a gentleman who has portrayed Irving Berlin, Leonard Bernstein and Beethoven to name a few? Look for my review in the next issue of Century City-Westwood News.