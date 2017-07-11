uclahealth.org
Massive turnout for Khalid at The Santa Monica Twilight Concert Series | #Chella

Massive turnout for Khalid at The Santa Monica Twilight Concert Series | #Chella

Santa Monica

Chella reports on one of Santa Monica’s longstanding community traditions, the Santa Monica Twilight Concert Series. This year’s crowd exceeded what the city was ready for during Khalid’s performance. Constance Farrell, Public Informations Officer for the City of Santa Monica responds.

