California Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez to Be Sworn into House of Representatives

Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez, D-Eagle Rock, will be sworn in Tuesday as a member of the House of Representatives, one month after he defeated public interest attorney and fellow Democrat Robert Lee Ahn in a special election in the 34th Congressional District.

The special election was prompted by the appointment of then-Rep. Xavier Becerra, D-Los Angeles, as attorney general, succeeding Kamala Harris, who was elected to the U.S. Senate. Becerra endorsed Gomez, who said ran “to fight” President Donald Trump.

“I’ve always believed that in times like these its important to run towards the fight and not away from it,” Gomez told City News Service last month.

“From expanding paid family leave, to leading the nation in the fight against climate change, we’ve demonstrated that progressive values are achievable. In Congress, I will work to build a new progressive coalition that puts our values first.”

Gomez conceded that the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare, “was not perfect,” but he said he will fight to protect the gains made through the legislation. He has also called for immigration reform and vows to fight rollbacks by “climate change deniers.”

Gomez promised the district’s voters “that no matter what, I’ll put their values first.”

Gomez was recently criticized by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R- Bakersfield, for delaying his swearing-in ceremony for weeks. Gomez has cited family conflicts for the delay in the ceremony, although some Republicans have suggested he was intentionally stalling so he could support Democratic measures pending in the state Legislature.

But the swearing-in ceremony is set to go Tuesday. Gomez last week turned control of his official Twitter page over to his mother, Socorro, and she has been documenting her journey to Washington, D.C., to attend the ceremony.

Gomez was born and raised in Southern California. He graduated from UCLA, then earned a master’s degree in public policy at Harvard University.

Gomez was the political director of the United Nurses Association of California and worked with several other unions, and also worked in the offices of then-Councilman Mike Feuer and then-Rep. Hilda Solis. He was elected to the Assembly in 2012, and re-elected in 2014 and 2016.