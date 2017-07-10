Kitties on Parade

By Sam Skopp

Helping Persian Cats, a nonprofit organization aimed at fostering and finding homes for Persian and other breeds of cats, held a Fourth of July-centric adoption event at Petco on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica on Saturday, July 1, giving the public a chance to meet and adopt some of the cats in their care.

The organization was founded in 2004 by Venita McMorris, who has since partnered with Petco to help with successful adoptions. For the past 10 years, Helping Persian Cats has been hosting bi weekly events at the Wilshire Boulevard Petco location.

“As a rescue, I view what we do as a really joyful thing. We save cats’ lives, we get them healthy, and we match them up with people with a need in their life,” said volunteer Dawn Fairchild.

While most of those visiting were there to spend quality time with the cats, soon after the event began at noon, Caramel, named after a caramel-colored spot on her snout, was adopted into a home that had adopted a cat from Helping Persian Cats in the past.

“We really try to make our adoption events colorful. We decorate ridiculously every time,” said Fairchild. This week, the tables and cages they set up were decked out in Fourth of July decorations, including cat-sized Uncle Sam hats.

The cats up for adoption included both kittens and older cats, and some non-Persian breeds, like Destiny, who is an American Curl, recognizable for their curled ears. According to Fairchild, 25 percent of the animals in shelters are pure breeds, and many of those don’t do well in shelter situations. Helping Persian Cats has no central location, and instead finds foster homes for its cats until they can be permanently adopted. For more information about the organization, visit helpingpersiancats.org.