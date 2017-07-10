Judge Issues Ruling Dismissing Countersuit Against Johnny Depp

A judge issued a tentative ruling Monday stating she is inclined to dismiss part of a countersuit filed against Johnny Depp by his former business managers, which alleges excessive spending by the actor contributed to the financial difficulties that he blames on the company.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Teresa Beaudet issued a tentative ruling tossing out The Management Group’s claim for declaratory relief while allowing the company’s promissory fraud claim to move forward.

Depp, 54, sued The Management Group in January, alleging the firm collected $28 million in contingent fees he never agreed to. The actor also alleges TMG consistently failed to file or pay his taxes on time, failed to keep proper books and loaned nearly $10 million of his money to third parties without authorization.

The company denied any wrongdoing and maintained everything was done to handle Depp’s finances responsibly while advising Depp that he was overspending.

In its countersuit also filed in January, TMG sought a declaration that Depp authorized the company to make payments on his behalf and that the actor caused his own “financial waste.”

In her tentative ruling, the judge declined to make such a finding, stating that “TMG does not explain how the court … will inform the parties of their future rights and responsibilities.”

Beaudet said there were enough details in the countersuit to allow the TMG claim for promissory fraud to move forward.

TMG’s breach-of-contract claims were not challenged in the dismissal motion.