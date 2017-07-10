Heat Wave to Back Off

uclahealth.org
It is expected to be cooler Sunday as the Southland finally gets a break after days of record-breaking temperatures.

Sunday’s National Weather Service forecast calls for highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s at the beaches and in the mid 80s to mid 90s inland. On average, that’s up to 10 degrees cooler than recent days.

On Saturday, downtown Los Angeles set a record for July 8 with a high of 96 degrees, breaking the old record of 95 degrees set in 1886, according to the National Weather Service.

Other highs Saturday included 111 in Woodland Hills, 110 in Lancaster and 100 in Pasadena.

The NWS attributed the heat wave to a “strong upper-level high-pressure system centered over the desert southwest.”

Temperatures are expected to continue gradually decreasing over the next few days, according to the NWS.

But the region’s poor air quality will continue, remaining in the moderate to very unhealthful range Sunday, which could pose a danger for people with respiratory conditions.

