Dick Van Dyke Wows at Los Angeles Lawyers Philharmonic Concert

By Kelly Hartog

Dick Van Dyke received an extended standing ovation when he took the stage at Royce Hall on June 11 as part of the Los Angeles Lawyers Philharmonic and Legal Voices 8th Annual Concert Extraordinaire.

The 91-year-old showed he can still sing and dance with aplomb, as he took the stage holding three different hats, which he said were from three different shows he had performed in. Van Dyke sang “Put on a Happy Face” from “Bye Bye Birdie,” “Once in Love with Amy” from “Where’s Charley?” and “Jolly Holiday” from “Mary Poppins,” alongside Mezzo-Soprano Ana Mihanovic.

The “Mary Poppins” song took on additional meaning given that Richard Sherman, who (together with his late brother, Robert), wrote the music and lyrics to the show – was seated in the front row of the audience.

Van Dyke, whose appearance took place in the middle of the concert, shared some of his favorite Hollywood memories, before thanking the audience and saying, “I need a nap now,” as he left the stage to thunderous applause.

While Van Dyke’s appearance was undoubtedly the highlight of the evening, it took nothing away from the performances by the orchestra and the chorus, which treated the packed auditorium to a variety of musical offerings – from the Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 in F. minor, to a series of Broadway melodies including “Razzle Dazzle” from “Chicago,” and “Send in the Clowns” from “A Little Night Music,” and ending on a resounding performance of “Do You Hear the People Sing?” from “Les Miserables.”

KFI Radio Host Bill Handel emceed the event and trial attorney Thomas V. Giradi Esq., was honored with the June Lockhart Humanitarian Award, dubbed the “Junie.”

Founded by conductor Gary S. Greene, the Los Angeles Lawyers Philharmonic and Legal Voices’ performances raise funds for organizations that provide legal services for those who cannot afford them.