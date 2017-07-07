Creative Corners

By Sam Skopp

On July 1, bG Gallery at Bergamot Station Arts Complex hosted a reception for its newest exhibit, Spectrum-Gestalt. This is the fourth year in a row that the gallery has held the annual exhibit, with each year’s version showcasing a different set of works organized next to one another by similar colors, turning the collection of works into a rainbow of sorts, as each set transitions into another of different colors.

“Part curatorial, part installation Spectrum-Gestalt brings together artists’ works from a wide variety of genres and mediums, grouping them into an expansive spectrum of color. The first spectrum was one of our most popular exhibits and the unofficial launch of our new Bergamot Station space and has since become an annual open call, allowing the gallery to discover new talent,” according to the gallery.

The works on display include everything from traditional paintings, photography and mixed media to some sculptures, which are displayed in front of the works hanging in the wall, adding depth to the gallery-wide color spectrum.

“There are 220 pieces. Twenty-five percent are regular gallery artists, and seventy-five percent are artists new to us by submission,” said the gallery’s Head of Collection Consultation Mark Mcalinden. “You end at pink and you start again with pink.”

One example of a work in the exhibit is Yeo Jung Kim’s Homage to Gustav Klimt #1, which features swirling red and yellow paints, and planet-like figure just off-center. Dan Lam’s Prime, placed amidst some of the green works, is a sculpture that looks like a textured, liquid-like substance in a green-to-pink gradient, melting off of a gray box.

According to its curator, bG Gallery’s exhibits regularly aim to both blur boundaries and create larger, experimental projects within the space. For more information about this and upcoming exhibits, visit santamonica.bgartdealings.com.