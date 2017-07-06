Utility Work at LAX to Cause Traffic Delays the Next Few Weeks

Overnight utility work may cause some traffic delays at Los Angeles International Airport over the next few weeks, the airport announced Wednesday.

The work on Center Way, which is the exit route located on the lower/arrivals level at LAX, will take place between midnight and 8 a.m for several weeks, starting Wednesday evening, although no work will happen in front of the terminals on World Way.

Up to two lanes will be closed at one time, with at least one travel lane remaining open. Some parking ramp payment booths may be out of service at night as a result of the work, although at least three booths will be available at all times, according to Los Angeles World Airports.

The work is being done as part of the planning stages for three automated people mover stations that are proposed for construction inside the Central Terminal.

The APM is part of the proposed $5.5 billion Landside Access Modernization Program which aims to reduce auto traffic at the airport.

The work will begin near Parking Structure 3 and continue east down Center Way.