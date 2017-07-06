Police Seek Help Finding Man Burglarizing Cars at Griffith Park Observatory

Police asked for the public’s help Wednesday in identifying a man in a photograph suspected of burglarizing vehicles parked at the Griffith Park Observatory.

The man is believed to be one of four suspects seen June 24 in the observatory area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspects burglarized numerous vehicles by smashing windows and stealing items from inside, police said.

A witness photographed one suspect and was able to obtain a license plate of the suspect vehicle, a dark gray 2017 Nissan Altima.

Park rangers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle sped away from the Griffith Park area, police said.

“During their attempt to flee, the suspects were also involved in a collision and fled the scene,” police said. “There is also an ongoing felony hit-and-run investigation related to these same suspects.”

The man seen in the photo is described as black, between 25 and 35 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, weighing about 180 pounds and he has a beard. He was seen wearing a blue shirt, black jeans and black shoes.

Police said the suspect also has a distinctive tattoo on the top of his left hand.

The additional suspects are only identified as males.

Detectives believe that the suspects are responsible for other crimes throughout California, and possibly travel from the San Francisco area to commit crimes, police said.