Woman Hospitalized Following Fire in Attic

A woman in her 40s was hospitalized in grave condition from injuries suffered in a fire Monday that damaged the attic of a single-story home in Los Angeles, authorities said.

“The victim was rescued when firefighters pulled her through a window as flames were behind them,” said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters dispatched at 8:33 a.m. to 4187 S. Denker Ave. had the fire out at 8:55 a.m., Humphrey said.

The one-story, 1,100-square-foot home built in 1912 was equipped with functional fire alarms, he said.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.