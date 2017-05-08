uclahealth.org
Home » Community Calendar » Woman Hospitalized Following Fire in Attic

Woman Hospitalized Following Fire in Attic

by: Category: Community Calendar, News Leave a comment A+ / A-

A woman in her 40s was hospitalized in grave condition from injuries suffered in a fire Monday that damaged the attic of a single-story home in Los Angeles, authorities said.

“The victim was rescued when firefighters pulled her through a window as flames were behind them,” said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters dispatched at 8:33 a.m. to 4187 S. Denker Ave. had the fire out at 8:55 a.m., Humphrey said.

The one-story, 1,100-square-foot home built in 1912 was equipped with functional fire alarms, he said.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

hospital

Woman Hospitalized Following Fire in Attic Reviewed by on . A woman in her 40s was hospitalized in grave condition from injuries suffered in a fire Monday that damaged the attic of a single-story home in Los Angeles, aut A woman in her 40s was hospitalized in grave condition from injuries suffered in a fire Monday that damaged the attic of a single-story home in Los Angeles, aut Rating: 0
Leave a comment

Tags :

Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Reddit

About Staff Report

smmirror.wpengine.com

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

All Rights Reserved ©2016 Mirror Media Group

scroll to top