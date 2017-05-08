Power Restored to Mar Vista After Commercial Fire Damaged Electrical Systems

Power has been restored to more than 900 people in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles who lost electricity in a commercial building fire, authorities said Monday.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power online outage map showed no outages in the Mar Vista area Monday morning.

The fire was reported just before noon Sunday at 3519 Centinela Ave., near Palms Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. The seven businesses involved share a common attic, Humphrey said.

The department called the fire a “major emergency” and dispatched 119 firefighters to the scene, Humphrey added. The stubborn flames inside the 69- year-old 9,200-square-foot row of businesses took about 95 minutes to knock down. One of the threatened businesses was a swimming pool chemical supply company, according to the fire department.

About 945 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers lost power in the aftermath of the blaze, according to utility spokeswoman Ellen Chang.