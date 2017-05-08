Jerome Boyd, Veteran LAFD Chief, to Be Honored in Celebration of Life

A veteran Los Angeles Fire Department battalion chief who died unexpectedly amid a medical emergency while on duty in downtown Los Angeles will be honored Monday with a “celebration of life” ceremony.

Jerome Boyd, 55, a 30-year LAFD veteran, died on April 28, said Peter Sanders, a department spokesman. Boyd had been assigned to the Public Safety Section in the Fire Prevention Bureau.

The 11:30 a.m. ceremony — for family, friends and colleagues — will be held at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live, 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Sanders said. Fire apparatus from the LAFD and other agencies will be parked outside the venue on Chick Hearn Court.

“Firefighters put their lives on the line for our safety every day,” L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti in a statement. “And when we lose one of these brave first responders, everyone in our city feels the pain of that loss.”

The mayor said his thoughts and prayers are with Boyd’s family, friends and colleagues and added: “I join all Angelenos in mourning his passing today and honoring his 30 years of dedicated service to our city.”