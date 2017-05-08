After a 32 hiatus, the Venice Cinco De Mayo parade was resurrected. The annual parade started in the 60s, but abruptly stopped in the 80s. In 2016 this cultural tradition was revitalized by the Pico Youth & Family Center. The parade includes participants from M.E.Ch.A., SGI-USA, Groupo Folklorico Macias and more.
Music Credits:
–>https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fVPgN06gNnA<–
Venice Cinco De Mayo Parade Resurrected by Pico Youth & Family Center
Reviewed by Michael Ray on
.
After a 32 hiatus, the Venice Cinco De Mayo parade was resurrected. The annual parade started in the 60s, but abruptly stopped in the 80s. In 2016 this culturalAfter a 32 hiatus, the Venice Cinco De Mayo parade was resurrected. The annual parade started in the 60s, but abruptly stopped in the 80s. In 2016 this cultural
Rating: 0