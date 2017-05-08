Venice Cinco De Mayo Parade Resurrected by Pico Youth & Family Center

May 08

After a 32 hiatus, the Venice Cinco De Mayo parade was resurrected. The annual parade started in the 60s, but abruptly stopped in the 80s. In 2016 this cultural

After a 32 hiatus, the Venice Cinco De Mayo parade was resurrected. The annual parade started in the 60s, but abruptly stopped in the 80s. In 2016 this cultural

0

Reviewed byonRating: