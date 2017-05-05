uclahealth.org
LA Fire Department Rescues Two Stranded Hikers

LA Fire Department Rescues Two Stranded Hikers

A Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter hoisted two uninjured hikers to safety Thursday evening from a steep hillside in Elysian Park where they were stranded.

The rescue was reported at 9:38 p.m. and the two were safely off the hillside about an hour later, according to Brian Humphrey of the LAFD.

Rescuers used a two-line rope system to lift the men, Humphrey said.

The young men were evaluated by paramedics before being released to their parents, Humphrey said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how long the hikers were stranded or why they were on the hillside.

