Burglary Suspect Accused of Injuring Officers As Well

A burglary suspect who was allegedly carrying a loaded handgun is accused of causing minor injuries to two officers who arrested him Thursday morning in Manhattan Beach.

Officers responded about 9 a.m. to the 3500 block of Palm Avenue to investigate a report of a backpack-wearing man, unknown to the area, seen leaving someone’s yard, according to Manhattan Beach police Officer Kristie Colombo.

An officer arrived and saw a man matching the suspect’s description.

“The man ran from the officer and fought with two officers prior to being detained,” Colombo said. “A loaded handgun fell to the ground from the suspect while he was being detained and has been recovered by officers.”

The suspect — identified as 27-year-old George Michael Roussell of Sun City — sustained moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital, according to Colombo.

He is facing possible charges of attempted burglary, being a felon in possession of a concealed firearm and being a felon in possession of burglary tools, Colombo said.

Roussell also had an outstanding arrest warrant for domestic violence, the officer said.