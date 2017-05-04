Westfield Refashions the Future

Coinciding with Earth Day on April 22, Westfield launched Refashion The Future, together with with I:Collect, a leading global provider for the reuse and recycling of apparel, footwear and other textiles, to provide consumers a simple, convenient and meaningful solution to promote product end-of-life responsibility. Shoppers will be able to bring their used clothing and shoes (any brand in clean, dry condition) to all participating Westfield shopping centers in the United States – and Westfield Century City is among them.

“William Hecht, Westfield’s chief operating officer in the United States said, “Our Refashion The Future program helps our shoppers clean out and refresh their wardrobes, and in the process give back to the community and help protect our environment.”

Westfield customers can turn in their unwanted items to concierge desks, and will then receive a Program Rewards Card, which provides shopping deals and promotions at a number of participating retailers.

I:CO will collect and sort the items to find their next best use, and Westfield will receive payment from I:CO for the collected goods, with all proceeds then donated to Glam4Good, a non-profit organization that provides life-changing educational experiences, clothing giveaways and confidence-bolstering fashion and beauty initiatives to enhance the lives of everyday heroes and people in need.

Mary Alice Stephenson, founder and CEO of Glam4Good said, “We are honored to be the charitable partner for this groundbreaking initiative, which will support our fashion empowerment programs for women and girls.”