Samantha Grant Joins Sheppard Mullin

Samantha C. Grant has joined the Century City office of Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP as a partner in the firm’s Labor and Employment practice group. Grant joins from Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP.

Grant has more than 18 years of experience representing employers in arbitration, administrative, and trial proceedings in a wide variety of labor and employment matters including wrongful termination, harassment, discrimination, retaliation, breach of contract, fraud, wage and hour, defamation, trade secret, and restrictive covenants. She also provides strategic counseling and advice to employers on federal and state law compliance matters and conducts management and workforce training.

The Daily Journal has previously named Grant to its lists of “Top Labor & Employment Lawyers in California,” “Top Women Litigators in California,” and “One to Watch” in the Labor and Employment field.

“Samantha is a first-rate attorney and excellent fit for our premier Labor and Employment practice group. We enthusiastically welcome her to the firm. Samantha’s background and experience dovetail well with us, in Los Angeles and firmwide,” said Guy N. Halgren, chairman of Sheppard Mullin.

“I am excited to join Sheppard Mullin, a full-service firm with a significant national footprint that will enable me to service clients’ needs well and expand my practice,” Grant said. “I have been very impressed with the firm’s California and nationwide capabilities in its Labor and Employment and other practice and industry groups, as well as the firm’s strategic growth and successful expansion.”