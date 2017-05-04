Rihanna Seeks Sanctuary in Century City Condo

Rihanna has joined a host of celebrities in calling the renowned Century Tower, Century City, home.

The 29-year-old pop star fled her Pacific Palisades home not too long ago after trespassers entered her property.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, residents have spotted Rihanna from time to time in the building.

The Robert A.M. Stern 42-story tower, which boasts a 75-foot pool with private cabanas, 24-hour valet parking, private elevators and enough security to keep the paparazzi at bay, is also home to celebrities including Candy Spelling, Paula Abdul and chef Nobu Matsuhisa.