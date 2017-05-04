Paley Center Pop-Up Exhibit: The Handmaid’s Tale: Costumes by Ane Crabtree

The Paley Center for Media offers visitors a fascinating glimpse into the world of Hulu’s critically acclaimed original series The Handmaid’s Tale with its new and limited pop up exhibition featuring twenty costume creations by award-winning designer Ane Crabtree. Visitors will experience an up-close look at Ane Crabtree’s dramatic creations and bold color palette for the ten-part series, a stunning centerpiece of the show’s overall visual aesthetic, during this exclusive exhibition. The pop-up exhibit is open to the public and admission is free.

Adapted from the classic novel by Margaret Atwood and starring Emmy-winner Elisabeth Moss and Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian, modern-day society in what was formerly the United States.