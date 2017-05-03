Professional Wrestler X-Pac Arrested on Suspicion of Carrying Illegal Drugs

The professional wrestler known as X-Pac who was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on suspicion of possessing illegal drugs said in a report published Tuesday that capsules he was carrying were for a yeast infection and did not contain methamphetamine as alleged.

Sean Waltman, 44, known in the ring as X-Pac, was arrested early Sunday after being detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents for allegedly possessing “substantial amounts of narcotics” and an outstanding warrant, according to airport police Officer Rob Pedregon.

The arrest warrant was related to a DUI conviction, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Waltman, who was trying to board a flight to London, allegedly possessed three cannabis chocolate bars, two liquid THC cigarettes, 56 THC capsules, 15 methamphetamine tablets and 23 methamphetamine capsules, according to an arrest report.

Waltman was booked at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Station and was held in lieu of $35,000 before being released later Sunday, according to sheriff’s inmate records.

Waltman is due in court in downtown Los Angeles on May 25, according to the sheriff’s department.

Waltman told TMZ that the alleged methamphetamine capsules will be proven by lab tests to be yeast infection medication.

According to an arrest report, he was on a CPB watch list for narcotics.