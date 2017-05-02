UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital Honors Alexandra And Sean Parker And Gwyneth Paltrow At Kaleidoscope 5

UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital will host Kaleidoscope 5, its fifth annual Kaleidoscope celebration benefiting the hospital and the UCLA Children’s Discovery and Innovation Institute, on Saturday, May 6th, 2017, at 3LABS in Culver City.

This year’s event is themed “Light: A Celebration of Discovery and Innovation.” Philanthropists Alexandra and Sean Parker will receive the hospital’s highest honor, the Philanthropic Leadership Award, for their groundbreaking collaborative scientific research into cancer and the immune system and translating those discoveries into patient treatment.

Additional honorees include Academy Award® winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who will receive the Kaleidoscope Award in recognition of her advocacy of healthful living. The hospital will present its Extraordinary Children’s Award to 12-year-old Kaiis Davis Jarrahy, for his enthusiastic spirit and courage.

Earlier this month, Mattel committed $50 million to UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital. The gift will help expand a world-class pediatric care center and research hub focused on improving children’s health. “Kaleidoscope began as a way to bring the community into the hospital,” noted Dr. Sherin U. Devaskar, Physician-in-Chief at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital. “Now in its fifth year, we have raised over $7.7 million, which have led to countless advancements in medical research to advance pediatric medicine.”

The event is co-chaired by Los Angeles philanthropists Beth Friedman, Hillary Milken, Stephanie Booth Shafran and Natasha Croxall, all parents of children who have been treated at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital. The memorable evening on May 6 will include a cocktail reception, dinner by Wolfgang Puck Catering, and a spectacular surprise musical performance. Noted art installations from private collections including acclaimed works by James Turrell, Ara Peterson (on loan from the collection of Jeffrey Deitch), Kate Parsons and Ben Vance, and Jiangmei Wu will be showcased at the event.

The event’s presenting sponsor, international jeweler and fine watchmaker The House of Harry Winston, made a pledge to the UCLA Children’s Discovery and Innovation Institute to establish the Harry Winston Fellowships program. This supports young physician-scientists in their work to prevent, treat and cure pediatric disease and illness, now in its fourth year.

Kaleidoscope 5 will feature a live auction where event attendees can designate their dollars to benefit critical and ground breaking research of the Children Discovery and Innovation Institute.

Marc Friedland of Couture Communications is the Creative Director for the evening and the curator of the exclusive art installations, sponsored by BBVA Compass. The exhibition features seven engaging installations from eight groundbreaking artists: Ben Jones, Kate Parsons and Ben Vance, Ara Peterson and Jim Drain, James Turrell, Jiangmei Wu, and Akiko Yamashita. Harper Sloane Productions is responsible for all facets of the evening’s coordination and production.

For more information visit the event website at: www.uclahealth.org/mattel/kaleidoscope