uclahealth.org
Home » Westside TV » SCOTTISH FIDDLERS @ The Santa Monica Public Library

SCOTTISH FIDDLERS @ The Santa Monica Public Library

by: Category: Westside TV Leave a comment A+ / A-

The Santa Monica Public Library was host to the Scottish Fiddlers of Los Angeles. The outdoor event was emceed by Judith Graham and featured a variety of stringed and percussion instruments. The ensemble played Welsh, Irish and Scandinavian compositions in addition to their repertoire of Scottish Folk songs.

Music:
Scottish Fiddlers of Los Angeles

 

SCOTTISH FIDDLERS @ The Santa Monica Public Library Reviewed by on . The Santa Monica Public Library was host to the Scottish Fiddlers of Los Angeles. The outdoor event was emceed by Judith Graham and featured a variety of string The Santa Monica Public Library was host to the Scottish Fiddlers of Los Angeles. The outdoor event was emceed by Judith Graham and featured a variety of string Rating: 0
Leave a comment

Tags :

Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Reddit

About Michael Ray

smmirror.wpengine.com

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

All Rights Reserved ©2016 Mirror Media Group

scroll to top