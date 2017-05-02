The Santa Monica Public Library was host to the Scottish Fiddlers of Los Angeles. The outdoor event was emceed by Judith Graham and featured a variety of stringed and percussion instruments. The ensemble played Welsh, Irish and Scandinavian compositions in addition to their repertoire of Scottish Folk songs.
SCOTTISH FIDDLERS @ The Santa Monica Public Library
