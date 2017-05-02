Police Investigate Report of Man Luring Child Into Vehicle

Police in Beverly Hills Monday were investigating a report that a man attempted to lure a child to his vehicle over the weekend.

The alleged crime occurred between 4:50 and 5:10 p.m. Saturday in a residential area south of Wilshire Boulevard between Robertson and La Cienega boulevards, but wasn’t reported until Monday, according to Beverly Hills police Lt. Elisabeth Albanese.

“A witness reported that an unknown male subject approached a female child, who was playing outside her residence, and attempted to usher her to his awaiting vehicle,” Albanese said. “The witness indicated there was no physical contact between the subject and the child. When the witness confronted the subject, he quickly ran to his awaiting vehicle and drove away.”

The suspect said nothing to the witness, according to Albanese.

The man is described as Hispanic, 30 to 40 years old, about 5-feet-7 inches tall with an average build and dark hair. He wore a black T-shirt, black pants and a red baseball cap and his vehicle is believed to be a charcoal gray Honda Accord four-door with tinted windows.

Anyone with information about the suspect was urged to call Beverly Hills police at (310) 285-2125.