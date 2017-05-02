Interjet Relocating LAX Operations and Check-in Counters to Terminal 3 on May 15, 2017

Interjet announced today that effective May 15, 2017, its LAX operations and ticket counter will be relocating to Terminal 3 (T3) from Terminal 2 (T2). In addition, all Interjet flights will depart and arrive from Tom Bradley International Terminal TBIT).

Passengers flying from LAX on Interjet, will check in at Interjet ticket counters in T3 and walk the short distance to TBIT where they will go through security screening. Tom Bradley International Terminal is a state-of- the-art facility with a variety of restaurants and broad range of duty-free shops.

This terminal relocation is part of the largest relocation in LAX history with nearly one-third of the airlines relocating their operations, many of them to new terminals and others to new ticket counters in their current location. The moves will take place the nights of May 12, 14 and 16, with each airline completing its relocation overnight and resuming operations in their new location the following morning.

For more information regarding Interjet’s LAX terminal relocation or to make a reservation, visit www.interjet.com or call 866-285- 9525.