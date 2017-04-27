Spring Deals in Brentwood

La Maison Interior Design

11636 Barrington Court

310.440.9000

La Maison is the brainchild of Mitra Shahi. She creates interiors rooted in tradition, personality and quality. She approaches each project with the goal of capturing her client’s essence and creating timeless spaces. Her dedication to original décor runs deep, as evidenced by the one-of-a-kind custom furnishings she designs for every project.

While Mitra serves as the driving creative force behind LMID, it is her support staff and nationwide team of artisan experts who bring her vision to life.

Balancing the tenets of the LMID philosophy – custom designs, traditional influences, unexpected colors, bold patterns and each element distilled to its essence – requires a voracious appetite for influences both old and new. Mitra’s research never stops, whether she’s antiquing, exploring architectural salvage or traveling with her family.

Sweat NSK

Curated Luxury Activewear

11731 Barrington Court

310.476.4636

Getting ready for summer by working out? Then why not look the part while you’re shaping up? Sweat NSK – Curated Luxury Activewear, carries over 35 different activewear and athleisure brands from all over the world. The company’s goal is to give customers the experience of a very tightly edited designer activewear closet in person and online. Sweat NSK ships worldwide and also offer a local delivery service within the L.A. area that can deliver same day.

Madison

171 South Barrington Place

310.451.2633

Madison is a luxury store specializing in women’s high-end fashion and accessories. With a selection of the most forward thinking as well the as oldest standing Houses in footwear, Madison continues to remain an international footwear authority for over twenty six years and counting. Announced as one of the best shoe stores in the world by Italian Vogue, Madison is as well admired globally as it is in its origin of Los Angeles.