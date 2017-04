Pizzana Opens in Brentwood

From cupcakes to pizza? That’s what Candace and Charles Nelson have done. Renowned for founding Sprinkles Cupcakes, the pair officially opened their wood fire pizzeria in Brentwood on April 20.

Pizzas will be made by Naples-born chef Daniele Uditi, and Candace will be in charge of desserts (but sorry, no cupcakes).

Pizzana is open at 11712 San Vicente Blvd. from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.