Mediation Awareness Week Draws High Calibre Attendees

Brentwood resident Daniel Ben-Zvi, founder and chair of Mediation Awareness week, recently took part in the 13th Los Angeles Mediation Awareness Week.
Among those who joined the Los Angeles City Council to highlight the importance of mediation, were L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer, Fifth District Councilmember and sponsor Paul Koretz, Emeritus Board member, Consumer Attorney Association of Los Angeles, CAALA (the plaintiffs’ trial lawyers bar) M. Lawrence Lallande, Committee Chair, Association of Southern Californa Defense Counsel Hannah Mohrman, President of the Los Angeles County Bar Association Margarat Stevens, President-Elect Southern California Mediation Assocation Dr. Jack Goetz, Director, City Attorney’s Dispute Resolution Program Shaphan Roberts, and Executive Board Member, National Assocation for Community Mediation, Renata Valree.