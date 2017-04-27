Marilyn Monroe’s Brentwood Home For Sale

For a mere $6.9 million dollars, Marilyn Monroe’s Brentwood home, complete with citrus trees, can be yours.

Monroe bought the Spanish-style house in 1962, but died just four months later in the bedroom.

The property, built in 1929, is just over 2,000 square feet and boasts a main house with two bedrooms, a guest house, and a pool.

Listing agent Lisa Optican told LA Curbed, the property, “retains many of the design elements selected by Monroe. When you walk the house and grounds, you’re immediately struck by its serenity and warmth. Every owner who has called this property home has been drawn to the same character … The property is romantic, intimate and private.”