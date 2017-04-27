Brentwood Merchants Rally Behind Wildwoods Foundation

I’d like to tip my hat to the Luxe Hotel, the Bar Method – Brentwood, Coral Tree Café, Ursula (a hairstylist at Daidone Salon), Vicente Foods, Baltaire, Diesel (a Bookstore), Whole Foods, Landmark Theatre (in Westwood), Superba Food & Bread (a restaurant in Venice) and Hollie Willamson of Our Illuminated Souls (Hollie is a natural and spiritual healer).

All of these fine folks contributed items for a silent auction that will be held Saturday evening, May 20, by the Wildwoods Foundation.

This Foundation works closely with local schools, teaching students the principles of nature, with the goal of improving social harmony at the community level.

In the past year, The Wildwoods Foundation has touched the lives of 20,000 individuals, during 30 programs and activities in 300-plus classrooms served by 200 educators and volunteers.

The silent auction is part of a wine tasting fundraiser that will help Wildwoods sustain and expand their programs.

In addition to the wine tasting, Three Weavers craft brewery and Tito’s Handmade Vodka are sponsors of the event. A gypsy jazz band, The Bastards of Belleville, will present.

If you are interested in attending the wine tasting – I had a great time last year and learned a lot – go to WildwoodsFoundation.org where you can learn more and buy tickets.

And how do I know so much about this? My wife, Gail Killefer, is a member of Wildwoods’ advisory board.

I offered to run around Brentwood to see what support I could drum up for the silent auction, and Brentwood responded very favorably.

Thanks, all.